June 23, 2021, 09:33:05 PM
Author Topic: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!  (Read 106 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 06:37:51 PM »
 :wanker:
« Last Edit: Today at 08:02:13 PM by Tortured_Mind »
T_Bone
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:30:46 PM »
What's his obsession praising the refs  souey

A player could literally kill another player, not get sent off and dixon would still say good decision  lost
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:01 PM »
WHAT'S THEIR OBSESSION WITH PLAYERS' BODIES ???   mick
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:15 PM »
  https://twitter.com/ajnmann/status/908092509477326848?s=20 oleary
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:04:41 PM »
  https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2310641/football-commentators-thread-part-20/p903#Comment_99088193
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:54 PM »
Dixon's commitment to that hair"style" is fucking life affirming. The fall of the Berlin wall and communism, the Gulf wars, the death of Diana, the rise of the internet, the twin towers, Afghanistan, Dog Borstal getting cancelled on BBC3..... Dixon's hair has spanned the lot. Anybody prepared to hang on to that deserves a round of applause, followed by a fucking kicking.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:31:17 PM »
 :nige:
