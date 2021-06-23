Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!! « on: Today at 06:37:51 PM »

Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:30:46 PM »
T_Bone



What's his obsession praising the refs A player could literally kill another player, not get sent off and dixon would still say good decision

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:39:01 PM »
Tortured_Mind
WHAT'S THEIR OBSESSION WITH PLAYERS' BODIES ???

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:57:15 PM »
Tortured_Mind
https://twitter.com/ajnmann/status/908092509477326848?s=20

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:04:41 PM »
Tortured_Mind
https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2310641/football-commentators-thread-part-20/p903#Comment_99088193

Infant Herpes





Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:26:54 PM »
Ollyboro
Dixon's commitment to that hair"style" is fucking life affirming. The fall of the Berlin wall and communism, the Gulf wars, the death of Diana, the rise of the internet, the twin towers, Afghanistan, Dog Borstal getting cancelled on BBC3..... Dixon's hair has spanned the lot. Anybody prepared to hang on to that deserves a round of applause, followed by a fucking kicking.