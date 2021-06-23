Welcome,
June 23, 2021
CROUCH !!!
Author
Topic: CROUCH !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
CROUCH !!!
ANYONE ELSE GETTING A BIT SICK OF HIM ???
I THINK WE'VE HAD QUITE ENOUGH OF HIM FOR NOW !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: CROUCH !!!
Racist.
CoB scum
El Capitan
Re: CROUCH !!!
Less of Crouchy and more of Maya Jama!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: CROUCH !!!
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:28:26 PM
Less of Crouchy and more of Maya Jama!
The West Ham wing back?
CoB scum
monkeyman
Re: CROUCH !!!
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:28:26 PM
Less of Crouchy and more of Maya Jama!
OH YER
Loading...