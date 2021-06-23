Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2021, 10:18:44 AM
Author Topic: BERNIE !!!  (Read 693 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 23, 2021, 12:11:48 PM »
WOULD LIKE TO LET ALL HIS FRIENDS ON HERE KNOW THAT HE IS DOING VERY WELL THANK YOU JUST IN CASE YOU WERE WORRIED ABOUT HIM !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: June 23, 2021, 12:25:15 PM »
 monkey
..
He was logged on the other day.....Towersy would have had cold sweats had he spotted him. lost
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2021, 03:37:10 PM »
mick



mick
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: June 23, 2021, 03:53:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 03:37:10 PM
mick



mick

Your WiFi is a bit shit.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #4 on: June 23, 2021, 04:25:19 PM »
It's drained from downloading Chicks with Dicks vol. 1 - 4 (directors cut)
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: June 23, 2021, 04:29:11 PM »
Youll be having a pokey bum wank ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: June 23, 2021, 04:52:03 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #7 on: June 23, 2021, 05:18:36 PM »
You'll have to wait for the live web cam.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
« Reply #8 on: June 24, 2021, 08:51:16 AM »
He was back again yesterday......maybe he is ready to make a COB come back.... monkey

Is Towersy still after him or has all that been left behind now he's joined up Raw as mod?

If someone can ask Towersy on my behalf now I'm banned off Raw before anyone says go ask him yourself
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #9 on: June 24, 2021, 09:17:13 AM »
Go ask him yourself.







Fuck...







 
Logged
CoB scum
headset
« Reply #10 on: June 24, 2021, 09:29:59 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 24, 2021, 09:17:13 AM
Go ask him yourself.







Fuck...







 

 monkey

I wait in hope. Anyone can feel free to ask kenny boy how long my ban is for..... i dint get an email that's all..... I know Kens a fair lad at heart so I'm sure he wont extend things due to the fact I've had a few pops at him and Raw of late.....its only banter..... monkey rava

Come on Kenny lad get us out of jail FFS...You little...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #11 on: June 26, 2021, 07:32:39 AM »
No feedback from Kenny yet?

Come on Ken lad every prisoner deserves to know his sentence!

Free Stiffy!!   mcl
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
evilghost
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:58:39 PM »
Bloke was a fucking idiot and pervert
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:34:04 AM »
Quote from: evilghost on Yesterday at 10:58:39 PM
Bloke was a fucking idiot and pervert

  :wanker:
Logged
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:50:20 AM »
BERNIE THE BIG DOG IS BACK IN TOWN.....

SOMEONE WILL NEED TO BE ON THE LOOKOUT!!..... monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:01:14 AM »
Have you joined RR, Bernie? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
