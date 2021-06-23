Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2021, 01:34:18 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BERNIE !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: BERNIE !!! (Read 609 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 780
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
BERNIE !!!
«
on:
June 23, 2021, 12:11:48 PM »
WOULD LIKE TO LET ALL HIS FRIENDS ON HERE KNOW THAT HE IS DOING VERY WELL THANK YOU JUST IN CASE YOU WERE WORRIED ABOUT HIM !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 23, 2021, 12:25:15 PM »
..
He was logged on the other day.....Towersy would have had cold sweats had he spotted him.
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 417
Not big and not clever
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 23, 2021, 03:37:10 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 254
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 23, 2021, 03:53:45 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 03:37:10 PM
Your WiFi is a bit shit.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 417
Not big and not clever
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:25:19 PM »
It's drained from downloading Chicks with Dicks vol. 1 - 4 (directors cut)
Logged
CoB scum
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 254
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:29:11 PM »
Youll be having a pokey bum wank ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 780
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:52:03 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 417
Not big and not clever
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2021, 05:18:36 PM »
You'll have to wait for the live web cam.
Logged
CoB scum
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 24, 2021, 08:51:16 AM »
He was back again yesterday......maybe he is ready to make a COB come back....
Is Towersy still after him or has all that been left behind now he's joined up Raw as mod?
If someone can ask Towersy on my behalf now I'm banned off Raw before anyone says go ask him yourself
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 417
Not big and not clever
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 24, 2021, 09:17:13 AM »
Go ask him yourself.
Fuck...
Logged
CoB scum
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
June 24, 2021, 09:29:59 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 24, 2021, 09:17:13 AM
Go ask him yourself.
Fuck...
I wait in hope. Anyone can feel free to ask kenny boy how long my ban is for..... i dint get an email that's all..... I know Kens a fair lad at heart so I'm sure he wont extend things due to the fact I've had a few pops at him and Raw of late.....its only banter.....
Come on Kenny lad get us out of jail FFS...You little...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
June 26, 2021, 07:32:39 AM »
No feedback from Kenny yet?
Come on Ken lad every prisoner deserves to know his sentence!
Free Stiffy!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:39 PM »
Bloke was a fucking idiot and pervert
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:25 PM »
Quote from: evilghost on
Yesterday
at 10:58:39 PM
Bloke was a fucking idiot and pervert
fuckING hell.....every bloke is a pervert....is he a fucking idiot....PASS..
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:42:49 PM »
What a tune.....
I'm on;ly in the mix again,,,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86LRNyYERA0&list=RDQM2obUtGjUIYk&index=4
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: BERNIE !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:44:17 PM »
ill be life3....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...