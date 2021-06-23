Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 729





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 729JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT BERNIE !!! « on: Today at 12:11:48 PM » WOULD LIKE TO LET ALL HIS FRIENDS ON HERE KNOW THAT HE IS DOING VERY WELL THANK YOU JUST IN CASE YOU WERE WORRIED ABOUT HIM !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats