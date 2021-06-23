Welcome,
June 23, 2021, 03:02:49 PM
BERNIE !!!
Topic: BERNIE !!! (Read 73 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 729
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
BERNIE !!!
Today
at 12:11:48 PM »
WOULD LIKE TO LET ALL HIS FRIENDS ON HERE KNOW THAT HE IS DOING VERY WELL THANK YOU JUST IN CASE YOU WERE WORRIED ABOUT HIM !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 368
Re: BERNIE !!!
Today
at 12:25:15 PM »
..
He was logged on the other day.....Towersy would have had cold sweats had he spotted him.
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
