Clarksons farm « on: June 23, 2021, 09:35:29 AM » Someone suggested I watch this as it's very entertaining! They weren't wrong!



Just watched the whole series in just over a day!



Not a massive fan of the man on Top Gear, but in a non staged environment, he's actually quite likeable!



He'd have been well f*cked without Kaleb backing him up.....and Kaleb is only aroud 21!



Highly recommend you give it a try....its very good!