headset

Offline



Posts: 1 368





Posts: 1 368 Monster Tune « on: June 22, 2021, 11:00:38 PM »



if you know you know...if you don't then you don't.....OR YOU JUST MISSED OUT...



All in white all in white for a Friday night excasty....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOB941hi2bU

FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL..... from back in the day....if you know you know...if you don't then you don't.....OR YOU JUST MISSED OUT...All in white all in white for a Friday night excasty.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 083





Posts: 1 083 Re: Monster Tune « Reply #1 on: June 22, 2021, 11:31:36 PM » Good..but not good enough



Must try harder



🤗🤔😍xxxx

























Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 368





Posts: 1 368 Re: Monster Tune « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 AM » Steady on bob..... i was playing with a clear head last night...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!