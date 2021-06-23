Welcome,
June 23, 2021, 06:31:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Monster Tune
Author
Topic: Monster Tune (Read 115 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 368
Monster Tune
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:38 PM »
FRIDAY NIGHT SPECIAL..... from back in the day....
if you know you know...if you don't then you don't.....OR YOU JUST MISSED OUT...
All in white all in white for a Friday night excasty....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOB941hi2bU
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 083
Re: Monster Tune
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:31:36 PM »
Good..but not good enough
Must try harder
🤗🤔😍xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 368
Re: Monster Tune
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:44:12 AM »
Steady on bob..... i was playing with a clear head last night......
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 14 321
Re: Monster Tune
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:25:00 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZiHuLjW2UD8&list=RDZiHuLjW2UD8&start_radio=1
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 083
Re: Monster Tune
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:03:22 PM »
Shot Plaz,ya telt him there like 😁😎 x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
