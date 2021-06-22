Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Grealish and Saka  (Read 472 times)
Ben G
« on: June 22, 2021, 08:39:54 PM »
Ive got a bonk on
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: June 22, 2021, 08:50:05 PM »
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them. 
CoB scum
« Reply #2 on: June 22, 2021, 08:51:23 PM »
Grealish is a great player.   He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled".  He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks.  Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.
« Reply #3 on: June 22, 2021, 09:04:14 PM »
Yeah if only he could set up a goal for us
« Reply #4 on: June 22, 2021, 09:34:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 22, 2021, 08:39:54 PM
Ive got a bonk on
SAKA IS OK THATS ABOUT IT  klins
« Reply #5 on: June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM »
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on.  Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two.  Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.
« Reply #6 on: June 22, 2021, 10:02:36 PM »
FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTH
PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED TO ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE  
« Reply #7 on: June 22, 2021, 10:02:48 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on.  Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two.  Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.


Its all gone quiet on the Sterling front!


He seems really popular on RR  :nige:
« Reply #8 on: June 22, 2021, 10:23:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 22, 2021, 10:02:36 PM
FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTH
PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE 


All a tactical ploy to be dull as fuck according to whoever the ITV commentator was, probably Sam Matterface   souey
« Reply #9 on: June 22, 2021, 11:31:58 PM »
3 games, 7 points, no goals conceded and won the group. Still moaners will moan

Assured navigation through the group, we will likely get beat the moment we meet someone decent but that is always the case with England
« Reply #10 on: June 23, 2021, 08:29:12 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 22, 2021, 10:02:48 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on.  Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two.  Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.


Its all gone quiet on the Sterling front!


He seems really popular on RR  :nige:

Other than his onaplate goal he did utterly zero
« Reply #11 on: June 23, 2021, 11:42:44 AM »
It'll be interesting to see what side Southgate puts out next....

I liked both Saka and Grealish last night........

Grealish over Foden for me..... that's the one all eyes will be on in Soutgates next starting 11
« Reply #12 on: June 23, 2021, 02:47:24 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 22, 2021, 11:31:58 PM
3 games, 7 points, no goals conceded and won the group. Still moaners will moan

Assured navigation through the group, we will likely get beat the moment we meet someone decent but that is always the case with England

Not created much and the football is sterile as fuck. Kane's mind is elsewhere. haven't seen anything to suggest it wont be an early exit but players tend to raise their game against higher quality opposition
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:36:08 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 08:50:05 PM
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them. 

Talking to a mate about this last night. Man for man England are as good as anybody. They just dont seem to function as a team for whatever reason.
