June 28, 2021, 12:23:49 AM
News:
Grealish and Saka
Topic: Grealish and Saka (Read 472 times)
Ben G
Grealish and Saka
«
on:
June 22, 2021, 08:39:54 PM »
Ive got a bonk on
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #1 on:
June 22, 2021, 08:50:05 PM »
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them.
CoB scum
Pigeon droppings
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #2 on:
June 22, 2021, 08:51:23 PM »
Grealish is a great player. He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled". He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks. Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.
El Capitan
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #3 on:
June 22, 2021, 09:04:14 PM »
Yeah if only he could set up a goal for us
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #4 on:
June 22, 2021, 09:34:59 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on June 22, 2021, 08:39:54 PM
Ive got a bonk on
SAKA IS OK THATS ABOUT IT
PoliteDwarf
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #5 on:
June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM »
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on. Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two. Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.
CoB scum
monkeyman
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #6 on:
June 22, 2021, 10:02:36 PM »
FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTH
PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED TO ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE
«
Last Edit: June 23, 2021, 06:10:03 AM by monkeyman
»
El Capitan
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #7 on:
June 22, 2021, 10:02:48 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on. Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two. Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.
Its all gone quiet on the Sterling front!
He seems really popular on RR
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #8 on:
June 22, 2021, 10:23:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 22, 2021, 10:02:36 PM
FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTH
PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE
All a tactical ploy to be dull as fuck according to whoever the ITV commentator was, probably Sam Matterface
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #9 on:
June 22, 2021, 11:31:58 PM »
3 games, 7 points, no goals conceded and won the group. Still moaners will moan
Assured navigation through the group, we will likely get beat the moment we meet someone decent but that is always the case with England
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #10 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:29:12 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 22, 2021, 10:02:48 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM
Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on. Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two. Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.
Its all gone quiet on the Sterling front!
He seems really popular on RR
Other than his onaplate goal he did utterly zero
headset
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #11 on:
June 23, 2021, 11:42:44 AM »
It'll be interesting to see what side Southgate puts out next....
I liked both Saka and Grealish last night........
Grealish over Foden for me..... that's the one all eyes will be on in Soutgates next starting 11
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Wee_Willie
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #12 on:
June 23, 2021, 02:47:24 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on June 22, 2021, 11:31:58 PM
3 games, 7 points, no goals conceded and won the group. Still moaners will moan
Assured navigation through the group, we will likely get beat the moment we meet someone decent but that is always the case with England
Not created much and the football is sterile as fuck. Kane's mind is elsewhere. haven't seen anything to suggest it wont be an early exit but players tend to raise their game against higher quality opposition
calamity
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:08 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 22, 2021, 08:50:05 PM
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them.
Talking to a mate about this last night. Man for man England are as good as anybody. They just dont seem to function as a team for whatever reason.
