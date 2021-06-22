PoliteDwarf

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #1 on: June 22, 2021, 08:50:05 PM » Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them.

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #2 on: June 22, 2021, 08:51:23 PM » Grealish is a great player. He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled". He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks. Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #3 on: June 22, 2021, 09:04:14 PM » Yeah if only he could set up a goal for us

PoliteDwarf

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #5 on: June 22, 2021, 09:56:00 PM » Both played alright. Not sure about Rashford when he came on. Looks like he could do with a free school meal or two. Would have preferred to see Sancho get the twenty odd minutes.

monkeyman

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #6 on: June 22, 2021, 10:02:36 PM »

PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED TO ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE

FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTH PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED TO ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE

Itchy_ring

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #8 on: June 22, 2021, 10:23:49 PM »

PICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE



FUCKING BANG AVERAGE ONCE AGAIN SOUTHGATE IS OUT OF IS DEPTHPICKING IS BLUE EYED BOYS AND WE NEED ATTACK OUR OPPONENTS WITH THE PLAYERS WE HAVE

All a tactical ploy to be dull as fuck according to whoever the ITV commentator was, probably Sam Matterface

MF(c) DOOM

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #9 on: June 22, 2021, 11:31:58 PM » 3 games, 7 points, no goals conceded and won the group. Still moaners will moan



Assured navigation through the group, we will likely get beat the moment we meet someone decent but that is always the case with England

headset

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #11 on: June 23, 2021, 11:42:44 AM » It'll be interesting to see what side Southgate puts out next....



I liked both Saka and Grealish last night........



I liked both Saka and Grealish last night........

Grealish over Foden for me..... that's the one all eyes will be on in Soutgates next starting 11