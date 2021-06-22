Pigeon droppings

Online



Posts: 219





Posts: 219

Re: Grealish and Saka « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:23 PM » Grealish is a great player. He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled". He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks. Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.