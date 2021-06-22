Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2021, 08:57:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Grealish and Saka
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Grealish and Saka (Read 36 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 244
Grealish and Saka
«
on:
Today
at 08:39:54 PM »
Ive got a bonk on
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 10 406
Not big and not clever
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:50:05 PM »
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them.
Logged
CoB scum
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 219
Re: Grealish and Saka
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:51:23 PM »
Grealish is a great player. He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled". He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks. Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...