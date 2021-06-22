Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2021, 08:57:15 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Grealish and Saka  (Read 35 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 244


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 08:39:54 PM »
Ive got a bonk on
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 406


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:50:05 PM »
Imagine if we had a decent manager to go with them. 
Logged
CoB scum
Pigeon droppings
****
Online Online

Posts: 219


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:51:23 PM »
Grealish is a great player.   He COULD be remembered for his footballing prowess....but for me he will only be remembered for "the play most fouled".  He needs to stay on his feet more and not roll around claiming endless free kicks.  Free kicks are good.....but passing to a team mate or scoring a goal is much better.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 