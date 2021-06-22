Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2021
Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 219


Today at 08:17:36 PM
Hopefully the first of MANY!
headset
Posts: 1 361


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:00:30 PM
Good to see the jocks out...it keeps the fakes out of the headlines as well... lost
AKA " The Radiator "
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 408


Not big and not clever


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:17:37 PM
I'm devastated for the penny pinching, grudge bearing wee ginger shits.
CoB scum
