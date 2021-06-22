Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2021, 11:17:26 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up (Read 71 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 219
Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up
«
on:
Today
at 08:17:36 PM »
Hopefully the first of MANY!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 361
Re: Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:00:30 PM »
Good to see the jocks out...it keeps the fakes out of the headlines as well...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 408
Not big and not clever
Re: Gerrin there! Croatia 1 nil up
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:17:37 PM »
I'm devastated for the penny pinching, grudge bearing wee ginger shits.
Logged
CoB scum
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...