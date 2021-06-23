headset

« on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 PM »

Winners win that's the only route you take tonight !!



Bets for some added interest.



Grealish first goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 25/1

Kane first goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 22/1



Harry Maguire anytime scorer £5 - 10/1



CMON ENGLAND........IT'S COMING HOME..... SOUTHGATE YOU'RE THE ONE!



Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse

Bugger.





Winners win that's the only route you take tonight !!



Bets for some added interest.



Grealish first goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 25/1

Kane first goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 22/1



Harry Maguire anytime scorer £5 - 10/1



CMON ENGLAND........IT'S COMING HOME..... SOUTHGATE YOU'RE THE ONE!



GOD SAVE THE QUEEN

Shut up and stop making noise please, you fucking egg-pipe.



I bet a family size, medium capacity, goblet of hens on an England win and a Scottish loss.



Shut up and stop making noise please, you fucking egg-pipe.

I bet a family size, medium capacity, goblet of hens on an England win and a Scottish loss.

Young man, that is all. Stop looking at me. Good evening.

headset

THE WORDS SAY IT ALL......



ANOTHER GOOD WIN...DON'T MENTION THE CLEAN SHEET THAT WILL PISS THE MOANERS OFF!

THE WORDS SAY IT ALL......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUGzU6e5sV4