June 23, 2021, 03:02:41 PM
Author Topic: In It To Win It England  (Read 138 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 06:36:04 PM »
Forget the draw or the easy way forward....
Winners win that's the only route you take tonight !!

Bets for some added interest.

Grealish first goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 25/1
Kane first goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 22/1

Harry Maguire anytime scorer £5 - 10/1

CMON ENGLAND........IT'S COMING HOME..... SOUTHGATE YOU'RE THE ONE!   

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN  :ukfist:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:50:09 PM »
Shut up and stop making noise please, you fucking egg-pipe.

I bet a family size, medium capacity, goblet of hens on an England win and a Scottish loss.

Young man, that is all. Stop looking at me. Good evening.
headset
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:52:40 PM »
ANOTHER GOOD WIN...DON'T MENTION THE CLEAN SHEET THAT WILL PISS THE MOANERS OFF!

THE WORDS SAY IT ALL......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUGzU6e5sV4
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:46:08 AM »
You got your prediction right fella.... :like:

Its coming home!! monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:48:27 PM »
I won almost 98p.
