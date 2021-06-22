Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2021, 08:57:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: SAMMY AMEOBI  (Read 285 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 702


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:48:01 AM »
INCOMING  lost
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 072


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:32:00 PM »
FFS souey
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 364


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:33 PM »
Good signing  :homer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 244


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:46:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:34:33 PM
Good signing  :homer:

People like you make me sick.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 285

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:28 PM »
Anybody fancy nominating him for an OBE? Just for the hell of it.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 364


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 12:59:28 PM
Anybody fancy nominating him for an OBE? Just for the hell of it.


Very kind of you
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 357


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:25:03 PM »
Whoever Warnock turns to it won't be  'star' names that come in on a buck she....

The is worse than Ameobi out there... :like:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
V6
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 286


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:25:43 PM »
rather not have him  :wanker:
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 873


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:41:12 PM »
You can tell, at this stage of pre-season, we are STILL hopeless at signing players.

Warnock should have been fucked off in May and someone more dynamic brought in
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 702


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:14:20 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:41:12 PM
You can tell, at this stage of pre-season, we are STILL hopeless at signing players.

Warnock should have been fucked off in May and someone more dynamic brought in
I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE SEEN JIMMY FLOYD HAISSELBANK BROUGHT IN  :like:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 364


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:18:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:14:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:41:12 PM
You can tell, at this stage of pre-season, we are STILL hopeless at signing players.

Warnock should have been fucked off in May and someone more dynamic brought in
I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE SEEN JIMMY FLOYD HAISSELBANK BROUGHT IN  :like:


Up front  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 702


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:48:50 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:18:48 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:14:20 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 05:41:12 PM
You can tell, at this stage of pre-season, we are STILL hopeless at signing players.

Warnock should have been fucked off in May and someone more dynamic brought in
I WOULD LIKE TO HAVE SEEN JIMMY FLOYD HAISSELBANK BROUGHT IN  :like:


Up front  :like:
  oleary
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 