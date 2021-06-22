Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 22, 2021, 06:25:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAMMY AMEOBI
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SAMMY AMEOBI (Read 207 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 699
SAMMY AMEOBI
«
on:
Today
at 11:48:01 AM »
INCOMING
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 072
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:32:00 PM »
FFS
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 363
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:34:33 PM »
Good signing
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 243
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:46:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:34:33 PM
Good signing
People like you make me sick.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 285
Infant Herpes
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:59:28 PM »
Anybody fancy nominating him for an OBE? Just for the hell of it.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 363
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:06:58 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 12:59:28 PM
Anybody fancy nominating him for an OBE? Just for the hell of it.
Very kind of you
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 355
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:25:03 PM »
Whoever Warnock turns to it won't be 'star' names that come in on a buck she....
The is worse than Ameobi out there...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
V6
Offline
Posts: 2 286
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:25:43 PM »
rather not have him
Logged
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 873
Re: SAMMY AMEOBI
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:41:12 PM »
You can tell, at this stage of pre-season, we are STILL hopeless at signing players.
Warnock should have been fucked off in May and someone more dynamic brought in
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...