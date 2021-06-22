Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 242





Mountain KingPosts: 4 242

He didnt even get a hand shandy « on: Today at 11:23:01 AM »



Least I got a nosh for 50 gilders in Amsterdam circa 1993 A fake wedding, and a $250,000 scam https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-57358241 Least I got a nosh for 50 gilders in Amsterdam circa 1993