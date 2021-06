Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « on: Today at 08:06:36 AM » HARSWELL DUKE 2.35 AYR (2-1 BETFRED)

TOMMASO 4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED)

TOMMASO 4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED)

headset

Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:03 AM » I'm in......50p double..... last of the big

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:58 AM » LOT OF MONEY FOR TOMMASO IN TO 6-4.



HARSWELL DRIFTED TO 3-1.

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:27 PM » IF THE FIRST ONE GOES DOWN I'LL HAVE A BET ON THE SECOND ONE TO TRY TO MAKE A PROFIT !!!

headset

Posts: 1 355 Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:21:35 PM »



It was 9/1 the double this morning... It's out to 5s with Ladbrokes in a 4 hrs race..... best odds guaranteed with my online account.It was 9/1 the double this morning...

headset

Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:35 PM » Edgar Allan Poe



Jean Mary



50p Reverse forecast Beverley 2.55..... see if I can get my money back!

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:13:22 PM » COULDN'T GIVE IT AWAY. 6-4 LAST NIGHT TO 8-1.



OBVIOUSLY THEY MUST THINK IT DISLIKES FIRM GROUND AND SO IT WANTS WATCHING FOR ON SOFTER ALTHOUGH IT STILL RAN WELL.



WILL HAVE TO GO IN WITH ME HEAD DOWN FOR TOMMASO !!!

headset

Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #10 on: Today at 04:36:07 PM » I've gone Tommaso and Raqisa 25p reverse forecast in the 4.40....

headset

Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:43:09 PM » Booo.... to me and you TM..

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:57:44 PM » https://youtu.be/LukyMYp2noo