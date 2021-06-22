Welcome,
June 22, 2021, 03:36:18 PM
12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! (Read 155 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 725
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
on:
Today
at 08:06:36 AM »
HARSWELL DUKE
2.35 AYR (2-1 BETFRED)
TOMMASO
4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED)
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 352
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:18:03 AM »
I'm in......50p double..... last of the big
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 725
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:56:58 AM »
LOT OF MONEY FOR TOMMASO IN TO 6-4.
HARSWELL DRIFTED TO 3-1.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 243
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:19:42 AM »
Ive got to do
Logged
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 725
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:30:27 PM »
IF THE FIRST ONE GOES DOWN I'LL HAVE A BET ON THE SECOND ONE TO TRY TO MAKE A PROFIT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 352
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:21:35 PM »
It's out to 5s with Ladbrokes in a 4 hrs race..... best odds guaranteed with my online account.
It was 9/1 the double this morning...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 352
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 02:35:08 PM »
7s now!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 352
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:39:48 PM »
2nd hard lines TM...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 352
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:52:35 PM »
Edgar Allan Poe
Jean Mary
50p Reverse forecast Beverley 2.55..... see if I can get my money back!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 725
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 03:13:22 PM »
COULDN'T GIVE IT AWAY. 6-4 LAST NIGHT TO 8-1.
OBVIOUSLY THEY MUST THINK IT DISLIKES FIRM GROUND AND SO IT WANTS WATCHING FOR ON SOFTER ALTHOUGH IT STILL RAN WELL.
WILL HAVE TO GO IN WITH ME HEAD DOWN FOR TOMMASO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
