Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 725





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 725JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « on: Today at 08:06:36 AM » HARSWELL DUKE 2.35 AYR (2-1 BETFRED)

TOMMASO 4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED) Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 352





Posts: 1 352 Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:03 AM » I'm in......50p double..... last of the big Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 725





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 725JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:58 AM » LOT OF MONEY FOR TOMMASO IN TO 6-4.



HARSWELL DRIFTED TO 3-1. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 725





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 725JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:27 PM » IF THE FIRST ONE GOES DOWN I'LL HAVE A BET ON THE SECOND ONE TO TRY TO MAKE A PROFIT !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 352





Posts: 1 352 Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:21:35 PM »



It was 9/1 the double this morning... It's out to 5s with Ladbrokes in a 4 hrs race..... best odds guaranteed with my online account.It was 9/1 the double this morning... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 352





Posts: 1 352 Re: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:35 PM » Edgar Allan Poe



Jean Mary



50p Reverse forecast Beverley 2.55..... see if I can get my money back! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!