June 22, 2021, 03:36:12 PM
Author Topic: 12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!  (Read 154 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 08:06:36 AM »
HARSWELL DUKE 2.35 AYR (2-1 BETFRED)
TOMMASO 4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED)
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:03 AM »
I'm in......50p double..... last of the big    monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:56:58 AM »
LOT OF MONEY FOR TOMMASO IN TO 6-4.

HARSWELL DRIFTED TO 3-1.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:19:42 AM »
Ive got to do
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:30:27 PM »
IF THE FIRST ONE GOES DOWN I'LL HAVE A  BET ON THE SECOND ONE TO TRY TO MAKE A PROFIT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:21:35 PM »
It's out to 5s with Ladbrokes in a 4 hrs race..... best odds guaranteed with my online account. :homer:

It was 9/1 the double this morning... :like:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:35:08 PM »
7s now!!  monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:39:48 PM »
2nd hard lines TM... :like:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:52:35 PM »
Edgar Allan Poe

Jean Mary

50p Reverse forecast Beverley 2.55..... see if I can get my money back!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:13:22 PM »
COULDN'T GIVE IT AWAY. 6-4 LAST NIGHT TO 8-1.

OBVIOUSLY THEY MUST THINK IT DISLIKES FIRM GROUND AND SO IT WANTS WATCHING FOR ON SOFTER ALTHOUGH IT STILL RAN WELL.

WILL HAVE TO GO IN WITH ME HEAD DOWN FOR TOMMASO !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
