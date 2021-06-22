Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 22, 2021, 08:54:20 AM
12-1 DOUBLE TODAY !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 722


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Today at 08:06:36 AM
HARSWELL DUKE 2.35 AYR (2-1 BETFRED)
TOMMASO 4.40 BEVERLEY (10-3 BETFRED)
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 346


Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:03 AM
I'm in......50p double..... last of the big    monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
