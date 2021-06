headset

Online



Posts: 1 346





Posts: 1 346 Read this « on: Today at 06:43:15 AM »



Is it the cunts that live here or the cunts making the rules up....



I don't know the answer I'm sure the lawyers are partly to blame for all these claims/tribunals



We now see happening...... dirty cash crazy cunts.....



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15351008/hsbc-sued-sexist-grandma-phrase/ and then tell me our country is not going down the pan....Is it the cunts that live here or the cunts making the rules up....I don't know the answer I'm sure the lawyers are partly to blame for all these claims/tribunalsWe now see happening...... dirty cash crazy cunts..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Robbso

Online



Posts: 15 071





Posts: 15 071 Re: Read this « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:47:06 AM » The judges who allowed it to go ahead. A simple fuck off would have been ok. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 1 346





Posts: 1 346 Re: Read this « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:58:08 AM » I will know doubt be accused of sexism or some kind of racist here.....



But every stupid 'case' you now happen to read in the papers......



Seems to be from a woman or foreign national......



Another example in the same paper of TV contestant when asked what they do....



the contestant who said he taught English to non-English people.



The presenter (ann Robinson) said, ‘You mean foreigners?’, and he said, ‘We never say that’.



The woke brigade taking over and fucking the country up slowly.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!