June 21, 2021, 08:30:35 PM
Topic: POUGATCHY
« on: Today at 06:54:50 PM »
Proper shit presenter
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:04:28 PM »
Please calm down and stop ranting. You're scaring the muntjacs.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:25:26 PM »
POUGATCHY   charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
