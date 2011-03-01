Welcome,
June 21, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This Jock arse kissing ...
Author
Topic: This Jock arse kissing ... (Read 86 times)
Ben G
This Jock arse kissing ...
Today
at 10:59:27 AM »
They haven't even scored a goal yet and will probably lose to Croatia.
Apparently, England are in serious trouble though.
Tory Cunt
Re: This Jock arse kissing ...
Today
at 11:36:00 AM »
Same with the Welsh
plazmuh
Re: This Jock arse kissing ...
Today
at 01:18:12 PM »
And one of them had the Leargy..
