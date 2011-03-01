Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 284



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 284Infant Herpes

Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt « on: Today at 01:58:51 AM » I assume that Noel Gallagher isn't skint. If so, why has he allowed Halifax Bank to use an (admittedly shite) Oasis song in their latest advert? I don't know the terms of the various publishing agreements Noel has signed, but I reckon Noel had a say in Halifax Bank using his shit song. If so... grasping cunt.