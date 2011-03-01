Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt  (Read 226 times)
« on: Today at 01:58:51 AM »
I assume that Noel Gallagher isn't skint. If so, why has he allowed Halifax Bank to use an (admittedly shite) Oasis song in their latest advert?  I don't know the terms of the various publishing agreements Noel has signed, but I reckon Noel had a say in Halifax Bank using his shit song. If so... grasping cunt.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:04:29 AM »
Mr Gallagher, may we give you £100k to use one of your songs on a new TV ad., please?

Yes

 
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:59:32 PM »
As a side, I read that Sting reputedly gets $2000 a day from royalties of 'every breath you take' being sampled by Puff Daddy.
