Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 21, 2021, 10:45:37 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt (Read 104 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 284
Infant Herpes
Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt
«
on:
Today
at 01:58:51 AM »
I assume that Noel Gallagher isn't skint. If so, why has he allowed Halifax Bank to use an (admittedly shite) Oasis song in their latest advert? I don't know the terms of the various publishing agreements Noel has signed, but I reckon Noel had a say in Halifax Bank using his shit song. If so... grasping cunt.
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 815
Re: Noel Gallagher - Grasping Cunt
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:04:29 AM »
Mr Gallagher, may we give you £100k to use one of your songs on a new TV ad., please?
Yes
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...