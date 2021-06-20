Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 717





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 717JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « on: Today at 02:34:52 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 335





Posts: 1 335 Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:25 PM » Up the pools..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 717





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 717JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:32 PM » 3 GOALS CHALKED OFF !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 335





Posts: 1 335 Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:45 PM » It might be written in the stars .......lady luck appears to be with the monkey hangers today...



Fingers crossed I've not just jinxed em!..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 758







Posts: 9 758 Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:55 PM » Unbelievable ending.



I fear for the Pools now, they look shot Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 717





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 717JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:53:21 PM » 4 PENS MISSED OUT OF 4 !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats