Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 20, 2021, 07:44:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!  (Read 155 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 717


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:34:52 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 335


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:13:25 PM »
Up the pools.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 717


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:19:32 PM »
3 GOALS CHALKED OFF !!!  mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 335


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:23:45 PM »
It might be written in the stars .......lady luck appears to be with the monkey hangers today...

Fingers crossed I've not just jinxed em!.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 758



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:00:55 PM »
Unbelievable ending.

I fear for the Pools now, they look shot
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 717


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:53:21 PM »
4 PENS MISSED OUT OF 4 !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 717


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:59:47 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 