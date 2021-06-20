Welcome,
June 20, 2021, 07:44:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
Author
Topic: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!! (Read 154 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 717
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:34:52 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 335
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:13:25 PM »
Up the pools.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 717
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:19:32 PM »
3 GOALS CHALKED OFF !!!
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 335
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:23:45 PM »
It might be written in the stars .......lady luck appears to be with the monkey hangers today...
Fingers crossed I've not just jinxed em!.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 758
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:00:55 PM »
Unbelievable ending.
I fear for the Pools now, they look shot
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 717
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:53:21 PM »
4 PENS MISSED OUT OF 4 !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 717
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GIIIIIIIIIIP !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:59:47 PM »
Logged
