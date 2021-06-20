Welcome,
June 21, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Author
Topic: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
El Capitan
Posts: 45 359
REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 12:54:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 698
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 12:54:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
FUCKING CLOWNS
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 787
Bugger.
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 01:29:35 PM
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 758
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 01:58:38 PM
If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying
with
Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.
They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London.
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 217
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 03:07:21 PM
REAL dickheads wear notices that say "real men don't wear masks"!
Bet he gets all his medical data from facebook scientists!
What he, and all other conspiracy theorists are suggesting is........
Every top politician, and every top medical scientist, in every country on the planet, have got together and conspired to concoct a medical drama of epic proportions in order to cripple the worlds economy!
In my book, that makes them the idiots!
Id ratherr listen to a highly qualified and highly educated medical professor, than a meathead bricklayer with a degree in nowt in particular!
headset
Posts: 1 335
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 03:12:31 PM
Fucking idiots....... should be water cannoned between the ears.....
We didn't get to hear his poem on the video!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 283
Infant Herpes
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 03:13:09 PM
Real men don't wear masks? Oh fucking really? Try telling that to Zorro, or the Lone Ranger. Or Batman - a man so comfortable in his own manhood, he spent his time wearing tights in the company of a similarly attired much younger man.
I know where you live
El Capitan
Posts: 45 359
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 05:32:49 PM
Some of the comments on the gazette Facebook page are absolutely belting
its ok to be a pharma phile then just like a peado phile they are coming for your children 👶
Wtf
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Posts: 405
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 07:28:48 PM
Real men don't wear masks. No in there world they wear mini skirts and lipstick
Archie Stevens
Posts: 297
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 08:39:42 PM
REAL MEN DON'T SET THEIR FORUM TO PRIVATE.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 787
Bugger.
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 08:45:36 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on
Yesterday
at 08:39:42 PM
REAL MEN DON'T SET THEIR FORUM TO PRIVATE.
Whimpering Nekky is in a huff because of the ridicule that site is getting from all angles.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 359
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Yesterday
at 08:48:26 PM
I think he got tired of making a tit of himself on a public forum.
The postcode wars thread was the final straw
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Loading...