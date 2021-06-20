Wee_Willie

Posts: 9 758 Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:38 PM » If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying with Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.



They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London.

Pigeon droppings

Posts: 217 Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:07:21 PM » REAL dickheads wear notices that say "real men don't wear masks"!



Bet he gets all his medical data from facebook scientists!



What he, and all other conspiracy theorists are suggesting is........



Every top politician, and every top medical scientist, in every country on the planet, have got together and conspired to concoct a medical drama of epic proportions in order to cripple the worlds economy!



In my book, that makes them the idiots!



Id ratherr listen to a highly qualified and highly educated medical professor, than a meathead bricklayer with a degree in nowt in particular!

headset

Posts: 1 335 Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:12:31 PM »





Fucking idiots....... should be water cannoned between the ears.....







Fucking idiots....... should be water cannoned between the ears.....

We didn't get to hear his poem on the video!

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 283Infant Herpes Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:13:09 PM » Real men don't wear masks? Oh fucking really? Try telling that to Zorro, or the Lone Ranger. Or Batman - a man so comfortable in his own manhood, he spent his time wearing tights in the company of a similarly attired much younger man. Logged I know where you live