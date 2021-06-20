Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 20, 2021, 07:44:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS  (Read 263 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 358


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:54:31 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 697


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:54:31 PM
monkey monkey monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
FUCKING CLOWNS  :wanker:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 786


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:35 PM »


Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 758



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:38 PM »
If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying with Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.

They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London. 
Logged
Pigeon droppings
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 217


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:07:21 PM »
REAL dickheads wear notices that say "real men don't wear masks"!

Bet he gets all his medical data from facebook scientists!

What he, and all other conspiracy theorists are suggesting is........

Every top politician, and every top medical scientist, in every country on the planet, have got together and conspired to concoct a medical drama of epic proportions in order to cripple the worlds economy!

In my book, that makes them the idiots!

Id ratherr listen to a highly qualified and highly educated medical professor, than a meathead bricklayer with a degree in nowt in particular!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 335


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:12:31 PM »

 monkey

Fucking idiots....... should be water cannoned between the ears.....



We didn't get to hear his poem on the video!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 283

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:13:09 PM »
Real men don't wear masks? Oh fucking really? Try telling that to Zorro, or the Lone Ranger. Or Batman - a man so comfortable in his own manhood, he spent his time wearing tights in the company of a similarly attired much younger man.
Logged
I know where you live
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 358


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:32:49 PM »
Some of the comments on the gazette Facebook page are absolutely belting  :ponce:



its ok to be a pharma phile then just like a peado phile they are coming for your children 👶 


Wtf  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 405


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:28:48 PM »
Real men don't wear masks. No in there world they wear mini skirts and lipstick  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 