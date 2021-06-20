Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 20, 2021, 02:22:54 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS  (Read 76 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 357


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:54:31 PM »
 monkey monkey monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 696


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:11:51 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:54:31 PM
monkey monkey monkey



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
FUCKING CLOWNS  :wanker:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 786


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:35 PM »


Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 757



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:38 PM »
If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying with Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.

They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London. 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 