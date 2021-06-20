Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 757







Posts: 9 757

Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:58:38 PM » If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying with Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.



They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London.