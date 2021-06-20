Welcome,
June 20, 2021, 02:22:42 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Author
Topic: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
El Capitan
Posts: 45 357
REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Today
at 12:54:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 696
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Today
at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:54:31 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/anti-lockdown-protesters-turn-out-20859690
FUCKING CLOWNS
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 786
Bugger.
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Today
at 01:29:35 PM
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 757
Re: REAL MEN DONT WEAR MASKS
Today
at 01:58:38 PM
If they wish to ignore that a couple of old people per week are dying
with
Covid (after 28 days of a positive test) and that masks are not medically beneficial (ref Fauci 2020), then their choice should be respected.
They should also take note of the high standards set by the G7 leaders and the way MSM reported on the Jocks compliance with Lockdown restrictions in London.
Loading...