June 23, 2021, 11:02:53 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
Author
Topic: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley (Read 254 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 758
Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
«
on:
June 20, 2021, 09:09:51 AM »
Labour policy is to address a conflict 1000's of miles away to gain support in Batley while ignoring the teacher treatment and grooming gangs. Tut tut tut ... Jo Cox's sister does not even like politics.
Unelectable.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 557
Re: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
«
Reply #1 on:
June 20, 2021, 09:12:52 AM »
Put this on FMTTM they would lynch you.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 758
Re: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
«
Reply #2 on:
June 20, 2021, 09:18:50 AM »
Only cyber world
Wouldn't stand a chance of survival showing them institutional racism in the BBC in 2021, following on from defending and protecting paedophlia presenters and fraudsters interviewing royal family members from years ago.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9704235/BBC-sparks-discrimination-row-banning-white-people-applying-18-000-trainee-job.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 873
Re: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
«
Reply #3 on:
June 21, 2021, 05:56:58 PM »
The mussies aint voting labour cos Starmers wife is Jewish innit.
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 368
Re: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:10:25 AM »
...and Leadbeater's a feminist lesbian.
Following on from an arch-remainer in Hartlepool, this looks like it's not just carelessness.
Logged
