Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 21, 2021, 06:20:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Labour desperately trying to gain votes in Batley  (Read 143 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 758



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:09:51 AM »
Labour policy is to address a conflict 1000's of miles away to gain support in Batley while ignoring the teacher treatment and grooming gangs. Tut tut tut ... Jo Cox's sister does not even like politics.

Unelectable.

Logged
LeeTublin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 556


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:12:52 AM »
Put this on FMTTM they would lynch you. 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 758



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 AM »
 :alf:

Only cyber world

Wouldn't stand a chance of survival showing them institutional racism in the BBC in 2021, following on from defending and protecting paedophlia presenters and fraudsters interviewing royal family members from years ago.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9704235/BBC-sparks-discrimination-row-banning-white-people-applying-18-000-trainee-job.html?ito=social-twitter_mailonline
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 870


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:56:58 PM »
The mussies aint voting labour cos Starmers wife is Jewish innit.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 