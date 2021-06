monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 707





Posts: 11 707 TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE « on: June 19, 2021, 03:56:41 PM » A COACH WHO CAN MOTIVATE HIS PLAYERS AND AS A GAME PLAN FANTASTIC RESULT AND GREAT SUPPORT

I HONESTLY THOUGHT FRANCE WOULD BLOW THEM AWAY Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 751





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 751JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE « Reply #1 on: June 19, 2021, 11:50:19 PM » SOME BETS DOWN TODAY WITH FRANCE AND SPAIN NOT WINNING !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 206





Posts: 2 206 Re: TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:11:02 PM »



Look at Hungary, beating the Germans so must be better then us, their out



Look at England, top our group and not let in a goal and about to smash those German bastards at Wembley next week, fucking shit been an England fan Look at Scotland, we couldn't beat them so we must be shit, their outLook at Hungary, beating the Germans so must be better then us, their outLook at England, top our group and not let in a goal and about to smash those German bastards at Wembley next week, fucking shit been an England fan Logged