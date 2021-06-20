Welcome,
June 20, 2021
TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE
Author
Topic: TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE (Read 98 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 692
TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:41 PM »
A COACH WHO CAN MOTIVATE HIS PLAYERS AND AS A GAME PLAN FANTASTIC RESULT AND GREAT SUPPORT
I HONESTLY THOUGHT FRANCE WOULD BLOW THEM AWAY
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 708
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TAKE A LOOK AT HUNGARY SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:19 PM »
SOME BETS DOWN TODAY WITH FRANCE AND SPAIN NOT WINNING !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
