June 20, 2021, 02:22:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
Author
Topic: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
monkeyman
Posts: 11 696
ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:32:49 PM
ON 12TH NOVEMBER
ROBS BAND ARE PLAYING THE ONE AND ONLY SHRUG
I THOUGHT I WOULD POST THIS BECAUSE T.M AND A FEW OTHERS OFF HERE MIGHT WANT TO GO
WHITBY KIPPER IS A CLASSIC
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 719
Re: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:50:16 PM
LeeTublin
Posts: 556
Re: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:01:01 PM
Will he wear a horses head ?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 696
Re: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:02:48 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 05:01:01 PM
Will he wear a horses head ?
HE USUALLY PUTS IT ON FOR A CERTAIN SONG
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 709
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:57:46 PM
THANKS FOR BRINGING THIS TO OUR ATTENTION !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Posts: 11 696
Re: ANYONE GOING TO THE WESTGARTH CLUB
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:17:28 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:57:46 PM
THANKS FOR BRINGING THIS TO OUR ATTENTION !!!
NO PROBS ARE YER GOING LIKE
