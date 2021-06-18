Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 776





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 776JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT CAN THEY TAKE IT OFF YER ??? « on: June 18, 2021, 10:30:35 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 776





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 776JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CAN THEY TAKE IT OFF YER ??? « Reply #1 on: June 19, 2021, 11:20:57 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 776





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 776JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CAN THEY TAKE IT OFF YER ??? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:57:45 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats