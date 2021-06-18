Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 18, 2021, 11:24:21 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!! (Read 69 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 701
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!!
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:52 PM »
IN THE PUB !!!
THAT'S WHAT THEY WANT TO DO. IT'S WHAT THEY WANT TO DO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
THEY'VE WAITED A LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONG IE FOR THIS MOMENT !
THEY'RE BECOMING IMPATIENT !!!
THEY JUST CAN'T GO HOME WITHOUT BOUNCING UP AND DOWN !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 331
Re: THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:47:12 PM »
I bet they will bounce to this fucker......
Hardcore..... here it out...... Shes only come home from work with the goodies.. Sniff in the house.... !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RobgEJa1Kcw
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 701
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:07:28 PM »
EHH ??? . . . . . WAH ??? . . . . . . I'M GOING HOME !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 331
Re: THE LADS WANT TO BOUNCE UP AND DOWN !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:24:59 PM »
i Think im on a double drop here....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...