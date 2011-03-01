monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 692





Posts: 11 692 SOUTHGATE « on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 PM »

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM FUCKING SHITE PERFORMANCE SO FAR EVEN THE ENGLAND SUPPORTERS ARE QUIET I CAN ONLY HEAR THE 3000 JOCKS LOOKS A NERVOUS MAN ON THE TOUCHLINE FUCKING MAN UPRUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM FUCKING SHITE PERFORMANCE SO FAREVEN THE ENGLAND SUPPORTERS ARE QUIET I CAN ONLY HEAR THE 3000 JOCKS « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:46 PM by monkeyman » Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 069





Posts: 15 069 Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:14 AM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 08:47:30 PM Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:44:21 PM

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM

He's not Barry fucking Bennell.

He's not Barry fucking Bennell.



How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.

The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good Logged

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 554





Posts: 554 Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:22 AM » Stirling is shite. Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 280



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 280Infant Herpes Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:18:56 AM » Sterling has some real strengths. His pace stretches defences, and it's obvious that Guardiola has coached him to get into the six yard box. Some of his passing in tight positions can be impressive. However, I don't think I've ever seen an international forward scuff the ball as much. A couple of his shots against Croatia are still spinning wide. The more time he has to think, the poorer his passing seems to get. His dribbling usually results in him either not picking out someone in a better position, or him being tackled, or him ending up in a cul-de-sac with nowhere to go. Without De Bruyne, he's a much less impressive player. A sub at best. Logged I know where you live

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 811







Posts: 16 811 Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:08:48 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:54:14 AM Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 08:47:30 PM Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:44:21 PM

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM

He's not Barry fucking Bennell.

He's not Barry fucking Bennell.



How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.

The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good

How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good



Bang on right. All of it. Whats going on with Kane. England would put a glass eye to sleep Bang on right. All of it. Whats going on with Kane. England would put a glass eye to sleep Logged