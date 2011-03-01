Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SOUTHGATE  (Read 332 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 692


« on: Yesterday at 08:44:21 PM »
LOOKS A NERVOUS MAN ON THE TOUCHLINE FUCKING MAN UP
RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM FUCKING SHITE PERFORMANCE SO FAR  :meltdown: EVEN THE ENGLAND SUPPORTERS ARE QUIET I CAN ONLY HEAR THE 3000 JOCKS  lost
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:48:46 PM by monkeyman »
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 280

Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:47:30 PM »
He's not Barry fucking Bennell.
I know where you live
Robbso
Posts: 15 069


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:54:14 AM »
How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.
The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good
LeeTublin
Posts: 554


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:07:22 AM »
Stirling is shite.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 280

Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:18:56 AM »
Sterling has some real strengths. His pace stretches defences, and it's obvious that Guardiola has coached him to get into the six yard box. Some of his passing in tight positions can be impressive. However, I don't think I've ever seen an international forward scuff the ball as much. A couple of his shots against Croatia are still spinning wide. The more time he has to think, the poorer his passing seems to get. His dribbling usually results in him either not picking out someone in a better position, or him being tackled, or him ending up in a cul-de-sac with nowhere to go. Without De Bruyne, he's a much less impressive player. A sub at best.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 811



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:08:48 PM »
How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.
Bang on right. All of it. Whats going on with Kane. England would put a glass eye to sleep
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 836


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:04:17 PM »
Southgate - useless git if the game was played by words spoken wed be World champions
