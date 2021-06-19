LOOKS A NERVOUS MAN ON THE TOUCHLINE FUCKING MAN UPRUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM FUCKING SHITE PERFORMANCE SO FAREVEN THE ENGLAND SUPPORTERS ARE QUIET I CAN ONLY HEAR THE 3000 JOCKS

RUBBING OFF ON THE TEAM

He's not Barry fucking Bennell.

How can we have so much creativity and ability in a squad yet have absolutely no game plan apart from passing the ball for passing sake. It was painful to watch, two holding midfielders against the third lowest ranked team in the tournament, sticking with Stirling who, despite his goal the other night looks like a nervous wreck every time he has time and space and Harry Kane looks injured or knackered.

The jocks celebrating a 0-0 draw like theyve won the World Cup is fucking embarrassing mind. We arent that good