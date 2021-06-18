Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 18, 2021, 08:35:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT  (Read 64 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:35:14 PM »
SURELY WE HAVE ENOUGH QUALITY IN THE TEAM 3 OR 4 WILL DO  :like:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 329


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:00:21 PM »
I doubt we will batter them, we have the ability to tonk them my worry is Southgate will shut up shop
and make changes if we go two in front.

I've still got a 3 -0 like just in case he goes for it.

Foden 1st goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 18/1
Kane 1st goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 14/1

Mings to score anytime £5 - 11/1
« Last Edit: Today at 07:04:01 PM by headset » Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 695


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:26:02 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 686


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:10:19 PM »
PERFECT GAME FOR GREALISH TO START  :meltdown:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 