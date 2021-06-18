Welcome,
June 18, 2021, 08:35:19 PM
I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT
Author
Topic: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT (Read 64 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 686
I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT
«
on:
Today
at 06:35:14 PM »
SURELY WE HAVE ENOUGH QUALITY IN THE TEAM 3 OR 4 WILL DO
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 329
Re: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:00:21 PM »
I doubt we will batter them, we have the ability to tonk them my worry is Southgate will shut up shop
and make changes if we go two in front.
I've still got a 3 -0 like just in case he goes for it.
Foden 1st goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 18/1
Kane 1st goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 14/1
Mings to score anytime £5 - 11/1
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:04:01 PM by headset
»
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 695
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:26:02 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 686
Re: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:10:19 PM »
PERFECT GAME FOR GREALISH TO START
Logged
