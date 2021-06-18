headset

Online



Posts: 1 329





Posts: 1 329

Re: I HOPE WE BATTER THE JOCKS TONIGHT « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:00:21 PM » I doubt we will batter them, we have the ability to tonk them my worry is Southgate will shut up shop

and make changes if we go two in front.



I've still got a 3 -0 like just in case he goes for it.



Foden 1st goal 2-0 England £2.50 - 18/1

Kane 1st goal 3-0 England £2.50 - 14/1



Mings to score anytime £5 - 11/1