Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 695





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 695JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT TEESSIDE AIRPORT !!! « on: Today at 04:56:50 PM »



BUT ON LEAVING TODAY THE BAR WOULDN'T GO UP WHICH IT DOES NOW AND AGAIN.



SAW SCREEN WITH PAY 2.70 ON.



SO GOT OUT OF CAR TO GO AND CHECK NOTICE THAT IT WAS 3 HOURS FREE.



BUT IT HAD BEEN CHANGED TO A PRICE TARRIF.



GOT BACK TO THE CAR AND IT SAID PAY 5 !!!



SO IT'S BACK TO THE BAD OLD DAYS WHERE YOU'VE GOT A FEW MINUTES TO PICK UP AND DROP OFF.



I WAS ONLY THERE ABOUT 10 MINS TOO LUCKILY.



SO THEY WON'T BE SEEING MUCH OF ME FROM NOW ON UNLESS I GO ON ME OLIDAYS !!! GO NOW AND AGAIN, 3 HOURS FREE.BUT ON LEAVING TODAY THE BAR WOULDN'T GO UP WHICH IT DOES NOW AND AGAIN.SAW SCREEN WITH PAY 2.70 ON.SO GOT OUT OF CAR TO GO AND CHECK NOTICE THAT IT WAS 3 HOURS FREE.BUT IT HAD BEEN CHANGED TO A PRICE TARRIF.GOT BACK TO THE CAR AND IT SAID PAY 5 !!!SO IT'S BACK TO THE BAD OLD DAYS WHERE YOU'VE GOT A FEW MINUTES TO PICK UP AND DROP OFF.I WAS ONLY THERE ABOUT 10 MINS TOO LUCKILY.SO THEY WON'T BE SEEING MUCH OF ME FROM NOW ON UNLESS I GO ON ME OLIDAYS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats