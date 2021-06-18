Welcome,
June 18, 2021, 08:35:00 PM
Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Author
Topic: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please? (Read 67 times)
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 783
Bugger.
Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Today at 04:38:44 PM
«
on:
Today
at 04:38:44 PM »
What's it called when you do a botty burp, but instead of floating around for a while, it falls on the floor? Also, you can see it and it's heavy.
Spidoolie
Posts: 151
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:10:53 PM
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:10:53 PM »
A shit
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 278
Infant Herpes
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:25:08 PM
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:25:08 PM »
If it stinks of shit and keeps on falling after it's hit the floor, I believe it's known as "Sunderland".
I know where you live
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 783
Bugger.
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:10:36 PM
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:10:36 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 06:25:08 PM
If it stinks of shit and keeps on falling after it's hit the floor, I believe it's known as "Sunderland".
What is it falls out of my lower horn, not my buttocks? Is that called cheese?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 783
Bugger.
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Reply #4 on: Today at 08:18:00 PM
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:18:00 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 08:16:19 PM
Seaman!
Pickford!
headset
Posts: 1 329
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:21:02 PM
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 08:18:00 PM
Today
at 08:18:00 PM
Quote from: headset on
Today
at 08:16:19 PM
Seaman!
Pickford!
You got me on the spelling and the delete........
Can I have another go... Semen!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
