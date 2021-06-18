Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?  (Read 66 times)
What's it called when you do a botty burp, but instead of floating around for a while, it falls on the floor? Also, you can see it and it's heavy.
A shit
If it stinks of shit and keeps on falling after it's hit the floor, I believe it's known as "Sunderland".
I know where you live
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 06:25:08 PM
If it stinks of shit and keeps on falling after it's hit the floor, I believe it's known as "Sunderland".

What is it falls out of my lower horn, not my buttocks? Is that called cheese?
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:16:19 PM
Seaman!

Pickford!
Seaman!

Pickford!

 monkey


You got me on the spelling and the delete........ jc

Can I have another go... Semen! mcl
