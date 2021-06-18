Welcome,
June 18, 2021, 05:23:59 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Author
Topic: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
Bugger.
Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
What's it called when you do a botty burp, but instead of floating around for a while, it falls on the floor? Also, you can see it and it's heavy.
Re: Looking for a word I forgot to remember. Can anyone help please?
A shit
