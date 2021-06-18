T_Bone

Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight



https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/flower-of-scotland.19373/



Their an embarassment, hate the jocks but least they have a bit of passion and pride for their country



Our lot hate this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

