Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 18, 2021, 05:23:47 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight (Read 44 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 201
Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight
«
on:
Today
at 03:59:30 PM »
Seems that way to me
https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/flower-of-scotland.19373/
Their an embarassment, hate the jocks but least they have a bit of passion and pride for their country
Our lot hate this 🏴
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 690
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:13:59 PM »
http://home.bt.com/images/england-supporter-on-roof-of-bungalow-140081674711402601-140611164215.jpg
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...