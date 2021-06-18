Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 18, 2021, 05:23:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Flyme lot rooting for the jocks tonight  (Read 44 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 201


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:59:30 PM »
Seems that way to me  lost

https://fmttmboro.com/index.php?threads/flower-of-scotland.19373/

Their an embarassment, hate the jocks but least they have a bit of passion and pride for their country  :like:

Our lot hate this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 690


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:13:59 PM »



  http://home.bt.com/images/england-supporter-on-roof-of-bungalow-140081674711402601-140611164215.jpg
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 