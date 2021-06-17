Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 18, 2021, 01:49:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DO YOU THINK TOWERSY WILL EVER JOIN THIS BOARD AGAIN ???  (Read 297 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 687


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:17:49 PM »
WOULD BE GOOD IF HE DECIDED TO COME BACK SOME TIME DON'T YOU THINK ???

NEVER SAY NEVER THEY SAY !!!   

AND JUST THINK IF BERNIE DECIDED TO COME BACK TOO !!!

OH IT BRINGS BACK SO MANY MEMORIES !!!   :gaz:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 200


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:42:19 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:17:49 PM
WOULD BE GOOD IF HE DECIDED TO COME BACK SOME TIME DON'T YOU THINK ???

NEVER SAY NEVER THEY SAY !!!   

AND JUST THINK IF BERNIE DECIDED TO COME BACK TOO !!!

OH IT BRINGS BACK SO MANY MEMORIES !!!   :gaz:

Use to cringe reading the shite they posted, wouldn't expect it an a schoolyard  lost

The two of them were like a pair of old fannies  :unlike:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 687


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:53:02 PM »
I FOUND IT COMPULSIVE VIEWING. IT WAS A BIT LIKE A TENNIS MATCH !!!  🎾
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 687


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:59:20 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 349


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:01:24 PM »
He speaks very highly of you !!!



  :notguilty:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 687


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:13:23 PM »
THAT'S NICE TO HEAR !!!   :homer:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 320


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:26:38 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 10:59:20 PM


Quality TM.....did that lot pop over for yesterdays walk and talk group...... 

Thanks for the snaps you never fail to deliver.... monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 320


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:32:19 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:17:49 PM
WOULD BE GOOD IF HE DECIDED TO COME BACK SOME TIME DON'T YOU THINK ???

NEVER SAY NEVER THEY SAY !!!   

AND JUST THINK IF BERNIE DECIDED TO COME BACK TOO !!!

OH IT BRINGS BACK SO MANY MEMORIES !!!   :gaz:

I think his time is up and don't expect him back on COB...... he and Ken are big buds
They seem inseparable Kenny being the more clingy one.... klins

It would be nice if he did make a guest appearance now and again...

A Christmas special for example.... like only fools and horses.....

A ratings winner!........ they have a weird thing about viewing figures on Raw.... monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 835


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:56 AM »
Whilst he isnt everyones cup of tea I dont mind him. Dont believe I have anything in common with him. Certainly is the king of wind ups and knows how to press a number of posters buttons
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 349


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:39:15 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 10:37:56 AM
Whilst he isnt everyones cup of tea I dont mind him. Dont believe I have anything in common with him. Certainly is the king of wind ups and knows how to press a number of posters buttons


What about monster of beer?  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 835


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:55:22 AM »
Cant do with that fucking idiot, Monster.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 687


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:16:08 PM »
SOMEONE SAID HE HAD BEEN IMITATING ME BY UPLOADING PHOTOS OF STOCKTON.

WHETHER THIS IS TRUE OR NOT I DON'T KNOW !!@
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 284



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:19:15 PM »
He cannot rejoin this board as he's Band TM
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 